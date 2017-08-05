Unlike Crusaders, the Lions' journey a six-year odyssey

The Lions and the Crusaders advanced their red armies to yesterday's Super Rugby final having suffered just one battlefield defeat all season. Both have had to undergo revolution to attain near invincibility, but their journeys could not have been more different. The Lions' has been a six-year odyssey, while the Saders, Super Rugby blue bloods, have wisely invested in a new strategist.