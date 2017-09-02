Philippe Coutinho puts Barca dream behind him
Philippe Coutinho shrugged off his transfer disappointment with a goal as Brazil beat Ecuador to guarantee top spot in South America's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying race on Thursday while Chile and Argentina stumbled once more.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP