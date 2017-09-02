Wet, wet, wet as Italian GP practice washed out
Torrential rain reduced final free practice for the Italian Grand Prix to a near-farcical washout yesterday morning, with Felipe Massa topping the times for Williams in the 16 minutes of running permitted at the end of the session.
