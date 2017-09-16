Soccer
Pep's City on another level as Liverpool, Spurs failto inspire
17 September 2017 - 00:48
Manchester City stormed to the top of the English Premier League as Sergio Agüero's hat-trick inspired a 6-0 demolition of Watford, while Philippe Coutinho's return couldn't lift Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against Burnley yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE