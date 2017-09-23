Things fall apart for Chiefs

Lamontville Golden Arrows are Premier Soccer League leaders after six matches - three wins and three draws - and in the process kept their unbeaten record in a goalless draw against hosts Kaizer Chiefs yesterday evening.

The visitors had the better of the limited chances in the game to advance to 12 points, only ahead of another unlikely frontrunner Baroka FC on goal difference.

Chiefs' injury curse continued with No1 goalkeeper and skipper Itumeleng Khune stretchered after falling heavily on his head in stoppage time. It was reported that he suffered a sore neck and a headache from a clash with Knox Mutizwa.

The team already have an extensive list of players nursing injuries, with centreback Lorenzo Gordinho the latest to be ruled out after breaking his ribs in training this week.

"It was a nervous performance, we were not as fluid, and played very sporadically," said coach Steve Komphela, whose side are occupying the fourth spot on nine points.