Soccer
Things fall apart for Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows are Premier Soccer League leaders after six matches - three wins and three draws - and in the process kept their unbeaten record in a goalless draw against hosts Kaizer Chiefs yesterday evening.
The visitors had the better of the limited chances in the game to advance to 12 points, only ahead of another unlikely frontrunner Baroka FC on goal difference.
Chiefs' injury curse continued with No1 goalkeeper and skipper Itumeleng Khune stretchered after falling heavily on his head in stoppage time. It was reported that he suffered a sore neck and a headache from a clash with Knox Mutizwa.
The team already have an extensive list of players nursing injuries, with centreback Lorenzo Gordinho the latest to be ruled out after breaking his ribs in training this week.
"It was a nervous performance, we were not as fluid, and played very sporadically," said coach Steve Komphela, whose side are occupying the fourth spot on nine points.
It was always going to be a game of hard running, even though both teams were playing their fourth match in the space of a fortnight.
Nduduzo Sibiya was a fresh inclusion into the Arrows midfield, this after he sat out Wednesday's win at Platinum Stars, and led the first charge on the Chiefs goal with a shot on the left foot that went just over the top.
Soon after Gustavo Paez, who had scored twice in midweek, had a chance at the back post after the guile of Tshabalala delivered a curling cross but the Venezuelan marksman failed to make a decent connection.
It is rare to see Chiefs' maestro Willard Katsande dispossessed of the ball in midfield but that's what happened just before the half-hour mark, allowing Sibiya to come away with it and fed Siphelele Magubane, who shot from an angle but did not generate enough power to bother Khune.
But it was Amakhosi who finished the first half as the stronger team with Tshabalala setting up Pule Ekstein, who timed his run to perfection but then hit his shot disappointingly wide to emphasis again why there are so many mixed feelings about his true potential at the highest level.
Paez came closest with a cross that floated with a little assistance from the wind perilously close to the Arrows goal, forcing Nkosingiphile Gumede to tip it over the top but crash with his back at the same time into the post.
Five minutes into the second half, Gumede came out to deal with a Tshabalala cross but missed the chance to punch it away, allowing it to fall for substitute William Twala whose snap effort went well over the top of the goal.
Siyabonga Dube then made a vital challenge to deny Paez after a combination of passes between Ekstein and Tshabalala.
The visiting Abafana Bes'thende could have taken the three points in the closing stages with three good chances - the first a stinging long-range shot from substitute Wayde Jooste. Also, Mutiwa could have done much better, failing to go for the kill in a good position at the end of the game.
