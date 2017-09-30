80 minutes of sharing between Boks and Australia

The Boks came with a particular plan to play a high-octane ball-in-hand approach that they hoped would sap the Wallabies in the final quarter. And both sides looked out on their feet in the closing stages.

The Wallabies, though, were up to the task and despite having to make 171 tackles in the match, finished strongly.

"We had to start with a positive mindset and take away self-doubt and to do that is to do something proactive rather than reactive, which is what we did with the ball in hand," Coetzee said.

"Maybe we needed to make better decisions when their wings are up to put the ball in behind them. It's something we are still learning but I'm proud with the way the backs went this week, especially their physicality. We didn't take all our opportunities and this team is taking the right steps at the right time.

"We are playing with width although the handling sometimes wasn't very good."

It was a game that burst into life after half time with four tries scored in the third quarter and the lead swapping four times.

Prop Ruan Dreyer, centre Jan Serfontein and wing Courtnall Skosan scored tries for the Boks while Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete and Kurtley Beale scored for the Wallabies.

If the Springboks take the same approach next week, against the far more clinical All Blacks, they will pay more heavily for their high error count. Poor passes and handling mistakes were liberally dotted in between some eye-catching moments.

Siya Kolisi's burst to set up Serfontein's second-half try was a wonderful snapshot of a game plan that looks good when it comes right. But the Boks didn't manage the game well, choosing to play far too much behind the gainline. They just about got away with it against the Wallabies but they won't against better opposition.

The Boks made 116 ball carries totalling 840m, 300m more than the Wallabies, but it felt like the visitors were more dangerous.

The Boks made five tackle breaks and three line breaks and yet they didn't have more to show for it. Better teams should put opponents away when racking up those kinds of numbers.

It leaves Coetzee's tenure at a critical junction because this was the game his team needed to win to salvage something from the campaign.