Can Ottis Gibson lift Proteas?

Ottis Delroy Gibson of Barbados, the new coach of South Africa’s national cricket team, has been given a simple brief: win the 2019 World Cup. Easier said than done, especially with a team that over 25 years and seven World Cups has been led to water but refused to drink

08 October 2017 - 00:02 By Telford Vice

