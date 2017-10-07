WORLD CUP OR BUST

Can Ottis Gibson lift Proteas?

Ottis Delroy Gibson of Barbados, the new coach of South Africa’s national cricket team, has been given a simple brief: win the 2019 World Cup. Easier said than done, especially with a team that over 25 years and seven World Cups has been led to water but refused to drink

