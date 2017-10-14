Sport

Unplugged by BBk

Mlondi's death a cruel reminder of our disregard for gift of life

15 October 2017 - 00:00 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

Spare a thought for Maritzburg United players, who have been dealt the hand of death twice in a mere 21 months.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sundowns, Pirates matches will be vital for Komphela Sport
  2. World Cup without Messi - that's a possibility Sport
  3. Bafana Bafana hang in there Sport
  4. Winger Makazole Mapimpi set to follow footmarks of giants Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

TrendingSA - 10 Oct 2017
Krotoa Trailer
X