Soccer
Baxter sees big role for physically fit Thulani Serero and Siphiwe Thabalala
29 October 2017 - 00:00
Stuart Baxter has said that there may be a greater role for Thulani Serero in Bafana Bafana's must-win Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Senegal, but that the mercurial Vitesse Arnhem forward has to arrive in camp showing his desire to play.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE