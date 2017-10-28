Soccer
Coach Milutin Sredojevic's work starts to pay off for Bucs
29 October 2017 - 00:00
In-form Thabo Qalinge struck in the 35th minute of an impressive first half by Orlando Pirates as they negotiated a prickly path past dangerous Lamontville Golden Arrows to reach the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE