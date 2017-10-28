Sport

Soccer

Coach Milutin Sredojevic's work starts to pay off for Bucs

29 October 2017 - 00:00 By MARC STRYDOM

In-form Thabo Qalinge struck in the 35th minute of an impressive first half by Orlando Pirates as they negotiated a prickly path past dangerous Lamontville Golden Arrows to reach the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. AmaZulu punish wasteful Sundowns Sport
  2. 'Following in my father's footsteps is not a big deal' Sport
  3. Munyai flattened by Fuzile's left hook Sport
  4. Warrick Gelant is flourishing under coach John Mitchell Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X