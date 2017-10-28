The Leading Edge
Who is the only player this year to get 1000?
29 October 2017 - 00:00
Dean Elgar was disgusted. Not because he was sat on a flight of stairs at the wrong end of a queue to catch the day's last ferry back to town.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE