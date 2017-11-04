Soccer
Crouch the hero for the Potters
05 November 2017 - 00:00
Former England striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to rescue a point for Stoke City in a 2-2 draw yesterday, denying new Leicester manager Claude Puel a second consecutive win of his young managerial reign.
