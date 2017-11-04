Sport

Athletics

Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple

05 November 2017 - 00:00 By AFP

US runner Shalane Flanagan hopes today's New York Marathon will be a show of resilience as the city recovers from the deadly truck attack that killed eight people in Manhattan.

