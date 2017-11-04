La Liga clubs 'no longer rule Europe'

Spanish teams have ruled with an iron fist in Europe for the last few years but a disappointing round of results in the Champions League has left the media wondering if this dominant era might be grinding to a halt.

Spain has provided the winner of the Champions League each year since 2014 and six of the eight finalists in that time, while four of the last five winners of the Europa League have also been from La Liga.

Of the four Spanish sides competing in Europe's elite competition, only Sevilla managed to pick up a win this week.

Atletico Madrid's draw with Azeri minnows Qarabag has left them facing an almost certain exit from the event, which they came so close to winning in 2014 and 2016.

Double Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first group stage defeat in five years after being humbled 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, while La Liga leaders Barcelona were unable on Tuesday to beat an Olympiakos side that are floundering domestically.