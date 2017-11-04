Soccer

More blues for Slaven as Liverpool run riot

Rampant Liverpool turned up the heat on beleaguered West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic with a 4-1 victory yesterday as former champions Leicester City extended their unbeaten run with a draw at Stoke City. Elsewhere, struggling West Bromwich Albion's winless run stretched to nine league matches in a 1-0 loss against 10-man Huddersfield Town, cranking up pressure on manager Tony Pulis, while Burnley's 1-0 win at Southampton lifted them briefly to sixth.