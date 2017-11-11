Sport

José's frustration may lead him to PSG

12 November 2017 - 00:08 By MARK OGDEN

If José Mourinho starts next season as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach, Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward need look no further than this summer's failure to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan as the moment that his manager's dissatisfaction was ignited at Old Trafford.

