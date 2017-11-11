Man City 'invincible' talk is wildly premature- for now

Unstoppable. Invincible, apparently. Manchester City's start to the season has been remarkable, even record-breaking in places. They are on the joint best start to a top-flight English season since Tottenham won their first 11 matches in 1960/61. If a triumph in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw qualifies as a win, they are on a club record run of 15 straight victories.