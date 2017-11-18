Rugby
Allegiances, betrayal cost SA the 2023 IRB World Cup
19 November 2017 - 00:00
South African rugby wasn’t so much stabbed in the back as smashed in the face when the World Rugby Council decided to award the 2023 IRB World Cup to France in defiance of its own code of conduct.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE