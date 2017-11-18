Sport

Rugby

Allegiances, betrayal cost SA the 2023 IRB World Cup

19 November 2017 - 00:00 By Craig Ray

South African rugby wasn’t so much stabbed in the back as smashed in the face when the World Rugby Council decided to award the 2023 IRB World Cup to France in defiance of its own code of conduct.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Safa: Serero 'can go fly a kite' Sport
  2. José's frustration may lead him to PSG Sport
  3. UNPLUGGED BBK | There is no Serero-shaped spot in the Bafana Bafana set-up Sport
  4. South Africa fights back over Rugby World Cup criticism Sport
  5. 'I'm on the right track', says Springboks coach Allister Coetzee Sport

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X