Soccer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic back and raring to go
19 November 2017 - 00:00
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he could play in the No10 role for Manchester United when he makes his return from injury and is relishing the prospect of teaming up with Romelu Lukaku.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE