Golf
China makes comeback to golf calendar
China has jumped "back in bed" with international golf federations in a bid to help the country's players flourish, says the chief executive of Asia's leading tour. The move to open China's tournaments to the likes of the PGA Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour will create a busy calendar in a country long viewed as a giant potential market, said Josh Burack, chief executive of the Asian Tour.
