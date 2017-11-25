Soccer
Committee to make a call on Baxter
Stuart Baxter's future as Bafana Bafana head coach is now in the hands of the SA Football Association's (Safa) technical committee whose recommendation - after the Briton's dismal failure to take Bafana Bafana to next year's World Cup in Russia - will determine whether he stays or is fired. The impact of Bafana's latest setback was magnified this week when Fifa downgraded the national side to 81st in its world rankings.
