Sport

Soccer

Committee to make a call on Baxter

26 November 2017 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Stuart Baxter's future as Bafana Bafana head coach is now in the hands of the SA Football Association's (Safa) technical committee whose recommendation - after the Briton's dismal failure to take Bafana Bafana to next year's World Cup in Russia - will determine whether he stays or is fired. The impact of Bafana's latest setback was magnified this week when Fifa downgraded the national side to 81st in its world rankings.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Baxter can't be allowed to get away with this bulldust Sport
  2. José's frustration may lead him to PSG Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs reap great rewards from renewed attacking play Sport
  4. Allegiances, betrayal cost SA the 2023 IRB World Cup Sport
  5. Right now, not all is green and gold in Boks camp Sport

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X