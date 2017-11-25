Soccer
Ea Lla Koto steal vital point as Amakhosi continue to suffer
26 November 2017 - 00:39
Kaizer Chiefs spurned a golden opportunity to move into second position on the log when they were held to a draw by visitors Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday.
