Soccer
Mazembe expose United's inability
26 November 2017 - 00:31
Goals by Adama Traore and Daniel Adjei in Lubumbashi last weekend were enough to help the Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe defend the Caf Confederation Cup title and in the process win the trophy for a record third time.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE