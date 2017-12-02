Book 'not cause' of Spurs slump
03 December 2017 - 00:00
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has defended the publication of his book Brave New World, about life at the north London club and rejected any suggestion it has had an effect on his team, who have taken only four points from their past five Premier League matches.
