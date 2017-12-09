Soccer

Ajax keep a clean sheet for vital victory against Chippa United

Thabo Mosadi’s goal gave Ajax Cape Town a much-needed reprieve from relegation worries as the Urban Warriors beat in-form Chippa United. Ajax got off the foot of the table after Teboho Moloi’s team was reduced to nine men after defender Zetha Macheke and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were shown red cards in the 42nd and 90th minutes respectively for fouls on Mosadi.