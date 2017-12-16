Sport

The Leading Edge

Dolphins drown visiting Cobras in T20GL mess

17 December 2017 - 00:00 By Telford Vice

You had to give it to the bloke who turned up at Kingsmead on Thursday wearing a snorkel and goggles. Clearly, he had been shot in this movie before.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Pitso layouts his master plan Sport
  2. Speedster Steyn fires first warning shots Sport
  3. Cheetahs keep one eye on the play-offs Sport
  4. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  5. Lower qualifying standards, but smaller Commonwealth team Sport

Latest Videos

8 quotes from President Jacob Zuma’s last speech
Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
X