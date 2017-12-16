Sport

Soccer

Guardiola's Citizens too good for Pochettino's Lilywhites

17 December 2017 - 00:30 By AFP

Kevin de Bruyne produced another virtuoso performance as Manchester City crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Pitso layouts his master plan Sport
  2. Speedster Steyn fires first warning shots Sport
  3. Cheetahs keep one eye on the play-offs Sport
  4. South Africa and India's complicated relationship spans beyond the field Sport
  5. Lower qualifying standards, but smaller Commonwealth team Sport

Latest Videos

8 quotes from President Jacob Zuma’s last speech
Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
X