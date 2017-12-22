Sport

Swimming

Swimmers set pace in Commonwealth Games

23 December 2017 - 00:00 By Staff Reporter

South Africa's sports bosses have created an anomaly with more swimmers posting qualifying standards for the 2018 Commonwealth Games than track and field athletes.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Buccaneers see Stars in Bethlehem Sport
  2. Springboks coach living on borrowed time Sport
  3. Castro to dictate for Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  4. Messi-inspired Barcelona look to add misery to Deportivo Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X