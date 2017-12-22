Swimming
Swimmers set pace in Commonwealth Games
23 December 2017 - 00:00
South Africa's sports bosses have created an anomaly with more swimmers posting qualifying standards for the 2018 Commonwealth Games than track and field athletes.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE