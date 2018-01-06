Sport

Olympics

North Korea makes Olympic overtures as tensions thaw

07 January 2018 - 00:00 By AFP

North Korea's Olympic representative said yesterday that the reclusive nation was "likely to participate" in next month's Winter Games in neighbouring South Korea, Kyodo news agency reported, in the latest sign of a thaw in tensions on the peninsula.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Castro to dictate for Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Union gets Mamelodi Sundowns to pay Khama Billiat Sport
  3. No ashes in the mouth if CSA buddies up to cricket's No1, India Sport
  4. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  5. Cricket South Africa look to Oz for guidance Sport

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X