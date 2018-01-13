Alexis Sanchez and Jamie Vardy on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United have made inquiries about a range of strikers including Alexis Sanchez, Jamie Vardy and their former player Javier Hernandez as the club consider a move this window to give backup to Romelu Lukaku for the final months of the season. The most eye-catching name is Sanchez, whose long departure from Arsenal is expected to be resolved this month with the favourites to sign him Manchester City, who came close to acquiring the 29-year-old in the summer.