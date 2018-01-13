Soccer
Liverpool can beat Man City - Thierry Henry
There are signs that Liverpool may be the first team to beat Man City in the Premier League this season when the two sides meet at Anfield today, according to former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry. Meanwhile, Arsenal, in sixth spot on the log, also cannot afford to be cut adrift in the race for Champions League places when they travel to Bournemouth today.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE