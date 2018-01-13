Soccer

Pirates prevail in spectacular match against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates announced their genuine Absa Premiership title credentials, and did so enjoying a healthy dollop of revenge, outwitting Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 yesterday. Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Mpho Makola's second and 17th-minute strikes gave Pirates the lead, Percy Tau pulling one back in the 38th in a storming first-half from both teams.