Golf
Tiger Woods is fully fit and set to stun the world - McIlroy
Rory McIlroy believes that Tiger Woods will "stun the world - again" this year after beginning his resurrection in London. McIlroy played with Woods in November and was amazed by the 14-time major winner's display at the Bear's Club, Jack Nicklaus's Florida course near the players' homes. At that stage, Woods had not played competitively since February when he pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic.
