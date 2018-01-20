The Leading Edge
Biryanigate adds more spice to SA cricket’s racial stew
21 January 2018 - 00:00
"Of course it isn't true," was among the first things Cricket South Africa's (CSA) media officer told this reporter on April 7, 2000 - the day Hansie Cronje was charged by the Delhi police for his dealings with cricket's gambling underworld.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE