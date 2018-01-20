Sport

Fed-up Ronaldo set to dump Real for United

21 January 2018 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Move aside Alexis Sanchez, there is a bigger transfer rumour brewing around Old Trafford which has the Arsenal and Chilean forward nowhere in sight.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Chiefs to raid Maritzburg for striker Evans Rusike Sport
  2. So, just what is at play at Chiefs with their new gig Sport
  3. Union gets Mamelodi Sundowns to pay Khama Billiat Sport
  4. For a change, Chiefs go for quality over quantity in market Sport
  5. North Korea makes Olympic overtures as tensions thaw Sport

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X