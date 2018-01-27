Sport

Soccer

McCarthy brings best out of Thabo Nodada

The Kaizer Chiefs fan won't go to a team lower on the log

28 January 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

The Kaizer Chiefs fan won't go to a team lower on the log

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TELFORD VICE | Biryanigate adds more spice to SA cricket’s racial stew Sport
  2. Chiefs kids will deliver - Steve Sport
  3. BBK | Few will doubt that lionheart Tau is the IT guy right now Sport
  4. Union gets Mamelodi Sundowns to pay Khama Billiat Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X