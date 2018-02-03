Ayrton Senna's Monaco McLaren set to be snapped up

A high-profile mystery buyer is said to be interested in Ayrton Senna's Monaco Grand Prix-winning McLaren which is expected to fetch up to £4.5-million at auction later this year. Mark Osborne, head of motorsport at Bonhams, revealed that three people had expressed an interest in the 1993 McLaren-Ford MP4/8, chassis 6, one of whom was very well known.