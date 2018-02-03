Sport

Soccer

Clever Boys foil Chiefs' plan

04 February 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on a chance to close the ballooning gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns when they were held to a 1-1 draw by resurgent defending champions Bidvest Wits at a wet Bidvest Stadium last night.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's a done deal as Platinum Stars confirm new owners Sport
  2. Qarabag or Bucs for Billiat Sport
  3. Buccaneers move into title contention Sport
  4. Philander's back to having a ball Sport
  5. Coetzee goes to war with rugby bosses Sport

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X