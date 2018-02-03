Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur in great shape

Tottenham travel to Anfield today full of confidence after their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley on Wednesday. But their record away to Liverpool suggests that history is not on their side as they look to leapfrog their hosts in the Premier League table and move back into the top four. Though Spurs did beat Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley this year, that was a rare victory for the north London club in recent times.