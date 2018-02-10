Soccer

Buccaneer muscle puts paid to Ajax Cape Town

Injury-hit Orlando Pirates muscled Ajax Cape Town out of the game at Orlando Stadium for last night's 2-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 victory. Bernard Morrison got a rare start and rewarded Bucs with a performance capped by 43rd and 48th-minute strikes. The Ghanaian, signed with high expectation a season-and-a-half ago, took advantage of injuries to perhaps earn more recognition going forward.