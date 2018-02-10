Sport

Soccer

Buccaneer muscle puts paid to Ajax Cape Town

11 February 2018 - 00:00 By MARC STRYDOM

Injury-hit Orlando Pirates muscled Ajax Cape Town out of the game at Orlando Stadium for last night's 2-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 victory. Bernard Morrison got a rare start and rewarded Bucs with a performance capped by 43rd and 48th-minute strikes. The Ghanaian, signed with high expectation a season-and-a-half ago, took advantage of injuries to perhaps earn more recognition going forward.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pitched battles ahead for Proteas Sport
  2. Irvin Khoza wades into the Tendai Ndoro mix Sport
  3. BBK | Mashaba out to give shakes to the man who sacked him Sport
  4. Aiden Markram's the ace in the pack Sport
  5. It's time for AB de Villiers to prove he is 'Captain Fantastic' Sport

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X