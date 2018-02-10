Rugby
England keep Wales out with great defending
Jonny May scored a pair of first-half tries as reigning champions England cashed in on two moments of brilliance before defending superbly to beat Wales 12-6 in the Six Nations at a rainswept Twickenham yesterday. The wing struck in the third minute after an excellent cross-field grubber kick by Owen Farrell and completed a 25-phase move following a superb pass out of the tackle by Joe Launchbury in the 20th minute.
