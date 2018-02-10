Foreign-based Boks keen to come home
The Springboks will get help from abroad when they take on England in June. Some of South Africa's foreign legion are apparently willing to return before mid-year, which will make them eligible to play against the Six Nations champions. SA Rugby policy is that foreign-based players with fewer than 30 tests are ineligible for selection.
