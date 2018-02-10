Soccer
Islanders no match for Wits in CAF tie
Two well-taken first-half goals by winger Kobamelo Kodisang and striker Eleazar Rodgers were enough to see Bidvest Wits take a healthy lead over Mauritian outfit Pamplemousses to the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round. Not even a heavy downpour midway through the first half could stop Wits from producing one of their better performances in a CAF club competition.
