Cricket

Proteas still have a series draw to chase

The Proteas sprung to life and for that they can partly thank the revitalising qualities of the rain that made for a start-stop fourth ODI and PinkDay here yesterday. Having gone 3-0 down in the series the hosts were perhaps in need of some divine intervention and much like last year they delivered a splendid rearguard action to snatch victory from an improbable position.