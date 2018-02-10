Soccer

Sergio Aguero nets four as Manchester City march on to title

Sergio Aguero scored four goals as Manchester City extended their Premier League lead to 16 points and Harry Kane netted again as Tottenham Hotspur beat archrivals Arsenal 1-0 yesterday. After a sluggish first half in the early kickoff at Wembley, Kane jumped highest to head home his seventh derby goal in seven games and 23rd in the league this season.