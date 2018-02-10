Soccer
Sergio Aguero nets four as Manchester City march on to title
Sergio Aguero scored four goals as Manchester City extended their Premier League lead to 16 points and Harry Kane netted again as Tottenham Hotspur beat archrivals Arsenal 1-0 yesterday. After a sluggish first half in the early kickoff at Wembley, Kane jumped highest to head home his seventh derby goal in seven games and 23rd in the league this season.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE