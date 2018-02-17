Chris Froome to race despite probe into drugs test
18 February 2018 - 00:00
Chris Froome began his season this week by confirming he planned to ride in this year's Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, even if an investigation into his positive drugs test was ongoing.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE