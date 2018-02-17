Sport

He stole wife's £5m ... to buy Premier League club Portsmouth

18 February 2018 - 00:00 By bbc.com and AFP

The man who owned Portsmouth for six weeks during an ill-fated spell in 2009 has been sentenced to five years in a United Arab Emirates jail for stealing £5-million from his wife to fund the purchase.

