Sport

Melted ice-cream ... the way to go

18 February 2018 - 00:00 By TELFORD VICE

Three T20s after an epic test series and six one-day internationals? That's like melted ice-cream after a rack of lamb and potato salad.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA made to look like minnows by India Sport
  2. Foreign-based Boks keen to come home Sport
  3. WATCH: Semenya's partner cheers her on - 'Watching Caster run is like watching ... Sport
  4. Racism row over Dubai Marathon entry Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X