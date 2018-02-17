Sport

Ryan Moon keeps Kaizer Chiefs' title hopes alive

18 February 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Ryan Moon continued to sustain Kaizer Chiefs among Absa Premiership title chasers when his goal moved Amakhosi to second spot and gave them a vital victory over Cape Town City at FNB Stadium last night.

