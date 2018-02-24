Haye compares himself to Muhammad Ali
25 February 2018 - 00:00
David Haye insisted that the destruction of rival Tony Bellew in London on May 5 would be the barometer of whether he deserved a showdown with Anthony Joshua and compared that match-up to Muhammad Ali coming back to fight George Foreman in Zaire in 1974.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE